OKLAHOMA CITY – Central Oklahoma 7-Eleven stores are celebrating 7-Eleven Day.

On Tuesday, July 11, customers can receive a free 12-ounce Icy Drink between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at any Central Oklahoma 7-Eleven locations while supplies last. Limit one per customer per visit.

There are more than 110 Central Oklahoma 7-Eleven locations participating in 7-Eleven Day.