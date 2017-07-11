New state law focuses on drivers in the passing lane

LAWTON, Okla. – A new law that is going into effect later this year may affect the way you drive.

Currently, you can drive in left lane as long as you are not impeding the flow of traffic.

However, a new law will require drivers to stay in the right lane unless they need to pass someone on the left.

“High traffic areas like we have here around the Key Gate area, if you’re going to be driving in the left lane to allow people to come onto the highway, that’s going to be OK,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Dickinson. “But if you’re just driving down north of Key Gate in between Medicine Park, if you’re in the left lane and you’re not passing anyone and everyone keeps passing you on the right, yeah, you need to get over to the right.”

Dickinson told KSWO the new law will allow the left lane to remain open for emergency vehicles.

Violators will be ticketed and may even receive points on their driving record.

The new law is set to go into effect in November.