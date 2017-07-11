Oklahoma City Thunder fans brave the heat to welcome Paul George

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of the NBA’s biggest stars was greeted in true Thunder fashion when his plane landed on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder made it official by announcing Paul George as a member of the team.

George is a three-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team and averaged over 23 points a game in each of the last two seasons.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, George said he wasn’t sure what to expect when he landed in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve heard there might be people, like, at the airport,” he said.

Oklahoma City Thunder fans are known for their loyalty to the hometown team, staying up late to greet the players at the airport after a win or loss.

As it turns out, it was no different with the arrival of the team’s newest player.

Hundreds of fans battled the bright sun and the heat at Will Rogers Wold Airport to welcome George to Oklahoma City.

#Thunder fans awaiting arrival of Paul George at airport. pic.twitter.com/Xkfht44tbR — Brian Brinkley (@BrianBrinkleyOK) July 11, 2017

Here at the Will Rogers World Airport waiting the arrival of Paul George into OKC. Fans lined up out to the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/XsGDFFt3Us — Adam Johnston (@Adamjohnston03) July 11, 2017

Even though George’s arrival was delayed for over an hour, die-hard fans battled temperatures over 90 degrees to welcome him to the team.

Once George’s plane landed, Thunder fans began chanting “PG-OKC.”

George walked over to greet the fans with a wave, and gave many high fives through the fence.