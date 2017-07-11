Person of interest in custody for explosion at U.S. Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. – Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say a person of interest is in custody following an explosion at a U.S. Air Force recruiting office.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers with the bomb squad were called to an explosion in Bixby.

Fortunately, no one was injured since the recruitment center was closed at the time.

On Tuesday afternoon, FBI officials said the suspect threw what is believed to be a pipe bomb at the office.

Several hours later, investigators announced that a person of interest had been taken into custody for the bombing.

Officials say they cannot say whether it is a case of domestic terrorism since they do not know a motive yet.

So far, the person of interest’s identity has not been released.