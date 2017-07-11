Police investigating after body found in N.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after finding a body in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 8 a.m., police said a body was found just past the intersection of Air Depot and Wilshire.

On Monday, police responded to a fiery crash in the same location.

A body was found inside that vehicle. At this time, officials believe that person was killed prior to the crash.

It is unclear if both deaths are related.

Authorities are still investigating.

KFOR crews are working to gather more details.

UPDATE: Just spoke with an officer on scene. He says all he can confirm right now is a body was found. Stick with @kfor for the latest. pic.twitter.com/BJUA4bWmVW — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) July 11, 2017