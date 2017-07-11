Police investigating home invasion on city’s southwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects, one armed with a gun, who forced their way in to a home on the city's southwest side Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of SW 23rd Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Francisco Arroyo says he was home alone and sleeping when he heard a knock at the door.

"One guy got a gun, showed me, and I said ‘hey, stay back.’ Another person pushed the door in and entered," said Arroyo, an ice cream salesman.

Arroyo says the men - one armed with the gun, the other man with a stick - demanded money and Arroyo cooperated, fearing for his life.

"When anybody pulls a gun and points it at you; not maybe, but really scared. Maybe it’s real, maybe not, I don’t know. Only I cooperated and did what they want," he said.

Arroyo says he gave the suspects - who he described as white men, maybe in their 40s - money, his necklace and a cell phone.

"I tell him, 'hey, it’s right there, the money, take it,'" said Arroyo. "No problem."

Police say they are searching for the suspects, but have limited information to go on.