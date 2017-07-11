× Police investigating possible murder after woman’s body found in ditch

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a possible homicide following a bizarre series of events.

“I wish I would have stopped and made sure the passenger got out. Maybe I could have been here and helped,” Malic Simpson said.

Fighting back tears, Simpson told NewsChannel 4 she was one of the first people to drive by the scene of a fatal crash on Monday night near Wilshire and Air Depot.

“The car was on its side and it starting rolling on fire. I asked the other drivers if everyone got out and they said yeah,” Simpson said.

However, police say that was only true in the driver’s case.

According to investigators, the driver ran from the scene and the passenger was pronounced dead.

However, officers later learned that the victim was dead before the crash. Now, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Early Tuesday morning, a body was found just a few blocks down the road.

“About 7:35 this morning, 911 received a call from a passerby out here about a quarter-mile from the location of the crash. The body of a female was found in a ditch,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Police said that also appears to be a homicide.

“It’s impossible at this point, at this moment, to link the two but obviously that’s something investigators are going to be looking at because of the close proximity in time and distance to the two bodies,” Knight said.

No matter what happened, witnesses like Simpson are left shaken.

“I don’t even know what happened, but the loss is what breaks your heart,” Simpson said.

Police are still trying to track down the driver of the vehicle from the crash.