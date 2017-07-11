School district in Ohio votes to stock anti-overdose drug

AKRON, Ohio – While one Ohio sheriff won’t allow his deputies to carry Narcan, a school district in the area announced that it will stock the anti-overdose drug.

On Monday, the Akron Public School Board voted to make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.

“I equate it to much like we have fire extinguishers in the schools, we have heart devices in the schools,” Daniel Rambler, Director of Student Services for Akron Public Schools, told WKYC. “We don’t utilize them all the time, but we make sure we have them just in case.”

Officials say they have not ever had an overdose at a school, but say they want to be prepared.