× Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old woman with dementia

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Yvonne Irvin who was last seen Tuesday wearing jeans, a white shirt, black tennis shoes and red glasses in Lone Grove around 4:29 p.m.

Authorities say Irvin walked away from the residence.

She has been diagnosed with dementia and recently mentioned wanting to go back to Blanchard, Oklahoma.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, call police.