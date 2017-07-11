Thousands help Guthrie teen book famous Stillwater band for her sister’s wedding

OKLAHOMA – A teen from Guthrie has a wedding gift for her sister that wasn’t on the registry and doesn’t have to be put in a bag or wrapped in paper with a bow.

Thanks to the help of thousands, Nicki Hurren has booked a famous Stillwater band.

On Saturday, Hurren asked the All-American Rejects how many retweets it would take for them to play at the wedding – days after their concert in Oklahoma.

Aye @therejects how many rts for you to play at my sisters wedding the Friday after ur show in OK?? Or do you have any gift ideas? I need em — Nicki Hurren (@NickiHurren) July 8, 2017

The All-American Rejects replied to the 17-year-old fan on Sunday, tweeting “50K” is what would make it happen.

Hurren accepted the challenge and posted a screenshot of the tweets, asking for help reaching the 50,000 goal.

She now has over 75,000 retweets.

GUYS I NEED HELP pic.twitter.com/Z4ClS0Y0YM — Nicki Hurren (@NickiHurren) July 9, 2017

On Monday, band lead singer Tyson Ritter reaffirmed the teen’s victory.

“It seems you have bested us,” he said in a quote tweet of the screenshot. “What, so, I gotta go rent a powder blue tux now?”

It seems you have bested us. What so I gotta go rent a powder blue tux now? https://t.co/fKkKMt5yYU — Tyson ritteR (@tysonritter) July 10, 2017

The fan replied to tell Ritter “there’s no need to be formal” and “a suit works just fine.”

There's no need to be formal. A suit works just fine — Nicki Hurren (@NickiHurren) July 10, 2017

According to the band’s website, the concert will be on October 7 in Durant.

Hurren said the wedding will be almost a week later, on October 13.

Hopefully, the All-American Rejects swing swing by.

Idk how I'm gonna be able to move along after all of this is over — Nicki Hurren (@NickiHurren) July 11, 2017