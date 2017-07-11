Thousands help Guthrie teen book famous Stillwater band for her sister’s wedding

OKLAHOMA – A teen from Guthrie has a wedding gift for her sister that wasn’t on the registry and doesn’t have to be put in a bag or wrapped in paper with a bow.
Thanks to the help of thousands, Nicki Hurren has booked a famous Stillwater band.
On Saturday, Hurren asked the All-American Rejects how many retweets it would take for them to play at the wedding – days after their concert in Oklahoma.
The All-American Rejects replied to the 17-year-old fan on Sunday, tweeting “50K” is what would make it happen.
Hurren accepted the challenge and posted a screenshot of the tweets, asking for help reaching the 50,000 goal.
She now has over 75,000 retweets.
On Monday, band lead singer Tyson Ritter reaffirmed the teen’s victory.
“It seems you have bested us,” he said in a quote tweet of the screenshot. “What, so, I gotta go rent a powder blue tux now?”
The fan replied to tell Ritter “there’s no need to be formal” and “a suit works just fine.”
According to the band’s website, the concert will be on October 7 in Durant.
Hurren said the wedding will be almost a week later, on October 13.
Hopefully, the All-American Rejects swing swing by.