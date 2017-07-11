Two people being treated for possible burn injuries after house fire in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are battling a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

Officials are working the scene near N.W. 122nd and Council.

The calling party said a boat possibly “blew up” in the garage.

Two people were transported to the hospital for possible burn injuries. Their condition is unknown.

One dog was rescued.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

TAC 4: Initial reports from calling party was that a boat “blew up” in the garage. Cause of the fire not yet determined by OKCFD. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 12, 2017

TAC 4: Two patients are now being treated on scene for possible burn injuries. Firefighters still working to contain the fire. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 12, 2017

