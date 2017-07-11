Two people being treated for possible burn injuries after house fire in N.W. Oklahoma City

Posted 8:24 pm, July 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:37PM, July 11, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are battling a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

Officials are working the scene near N.W. 122nd and Council.

The calling party said a boat possibly “blew up” in the garage.

Two people were transported to the hospital for possible burn injuries. Their condition is unknown.

One dog was rescued.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

NewsChannel 4 has a crew on the way.