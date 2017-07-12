7 Oklahoma City police officers on paid leave after deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Seven police officers are on paid administrative leave following a deadly officer-involved shooting.

It happened at a home near SW 22nd and Brookline just after two a.m. Wednesday.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 4 that a man broke into his parent’s rent house and hid in the attic.

Police had a felony warrant for the suspect who was wanted in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon.

The neighbor said he heard one gunshot and then about 12 more.

According to police, all seven officers discharged their weapons.

No officers were injured and the suspect died at the scene.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the investigation.