“Anything could really happen,” Metro father speaks out about missing daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - The father of three girls who disappeared with their mother last week is looking for answers.

Destiny Corsaut, and their three daughters, Izabella, 5, Anastachiah, 4, and Melaniey, 2, went missing on the Fourth of July.

David Corsaut was scheduled to pick up the girls from their court-ordered visitation with their mother. But Corsaut said she was acting strangely in their texts.

"She said, 'well, you're not responding to me.' I said, 'what do you mean? I just responded to you?'" David said.

When he went to get them, they didn't show up.

He tried again on July 4, only to find the front door wide open, a mess inside, and a table overturned.

No one was home, but Destiny's keys, cellphone, wallet, and car were still there. But he said the girls' car seats were gone.

According to police, she was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Monday July 3 leaving the Dollar General in Elgin.

"I don't know, you know?" David said. "I guess anything could really happen."

David said he thinks she may have taken them.

"I think she felt like she was supposed to have the girls, you know? Not me," he said.

If she did, he said she did it before, taking their oldest out of state and moving in with family a few years back.

Now he's just hoping for a sign their okay.

"I'd be relieved just to know they're alright," David said.

Police said they do not have any reason to believe she or her children have been harmed and are continuing to follow up on leads.

They said she has possible ties to both Lawton and Texas.