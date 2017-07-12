× Bethany man arrested following undercover investigation into child pornography

BETHANY, Okla. – A Bethany man is facing several charges following an undercover investigation into child pornography.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators were able to download video and images of child pornography involving children between the ages of 4-years-old and 6-years-old.

Authorities say they were able to obtain the IP address that was sharing the pornography and track it to a home in Bethany.

On July 11, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 7500 block of N.W. 26th St.

The affidavit states that investigators discovered a laptop that contained over 100 files or videos of child pornography.

Officials say 51-year-old Joseph England was arrested on complaints of aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of obscene materials and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.