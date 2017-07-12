Brief relief from the heat on the horizon by the end of the week

OKLAHOMA CITY – The heat is on, Oklahoma!

The heat dome will build and strengthen this week with highs peaking Friday in the upper 90s and low 100s!

On Wednesday evening, temperatures will be in the upper 80s before falling to the upper 70s overnight.

On Thursday afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 90s and even the triple-digits across the state.

By late Thursday, a cold front will push into the panhandle, which could spark some showers by Friday morning.

On Friday, highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The heat dome will temporarily slide east this weekend bringing a brief relief from the heat. Temperatures will drop and storm chances will increase across much of the state.

The heat dome returns next week. Stay cool, take care of yourself, each other, and your pets!