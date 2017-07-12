City crews paint over roadkill in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – City officials say crews are going to have to fix road stripes that residents say were painted over dead animals.

It’s not uncommon to see roadkill along a busy roadway, but residents in north Tulsa say crews completely ignored the carcasses.

Instead of removing the animals, the city crews allegedly painted right over them.

The city of Tulsa told FOX 23 in a statement that city crews did in fact paint over roadkill. However, officials say protocol is to pick up anything in the street that would obstruct a solid line being painted on the road.

Crews were sent out to begin cleaning up the mess and repainting the stripes in those areas.