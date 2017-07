× Crews battling 2-alarm fire

Oklahoma City, Okla. — Fire crews are currently battling a 2-alarm fire near Northwest 40th and Lincoln.

Officials say it’s the Alpha and Omega Mortuary service building at 4040 North Stiles Ave.

They say it’s a defensive fire as they worked to cut off the natural gas after a gas meter caught fire.

Officials say everyone is accounted for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.