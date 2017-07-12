Doctor accused in deaths of at least 7 in Oklahoma, Texas

SHERMAN, Texas – Federal prosecutors say a Texas doctor wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people over a four-year period.

56-year-old Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested Monday on charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Prosecutors contend that Diamond began issuing prescriptions in 2010 that had no legitimate medical purpose. The prescriptions were for drugs such as hydrocodone and morphine.

Authorities say three of the overdose deaths occurred in Texas, while the other four patients who died lived in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma patients who died were from Ardmore, Idabel, Hugo and Yukon.

Diamond, based in Sherman, Texas, is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

He could not be immediately reached by phone or email Wednesday for comment.