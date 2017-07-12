× Fire crews extinguish blaze at Oklahoma City crematorium

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews spent the morning extinguishing a blaze at an Oklahoma City crematorium.

Early Wednesday morning, firefighters were called to a fire at the Alpha and Omega Mortuary service building near N.E. 36th and Lincoln.

Initially, firefighters were worried there may have been an employee inside the building at the time of the fire.

However, the employee had left work before the fire and is okay.

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.