Former NFL player arrested in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. - A former NFL player is facing charges after being arrested in El Reno.

Kevin Sampson, a former NFL Player, was arrested Monday night at a gas station in El Reno.

Police say the clerk at the Valero gas station on South Country Club road got nervous when the vehicle had been parked there for about half an hour.

Officers responded and found a pound and a half of marijuana and a stolen shotgun inside the car.

Sampson, who played three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.