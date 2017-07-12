“It was like the Fourth of July,” Residents shocked by early morning officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Seven police officers are on administrative leave and a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant at a home near S.W. 22nd and Brookline.

"It was like the Fourth of July," Larry Issacs told NewsChannel 4.

Isaacs said gunshot after gunshot rang throughout his neighborhood.

"The officer called me outside and asked me if they had permission to go in to my mom's rent house," Isaacs said.

He said, to his knowledge, no one was home.

Once officers were inside, they encountered an unwanted visitor.

"They went to the back door and then the back door was already open. So they went in there and shot up pepper spray. Then, the dude falls through the ceiling," Isaacs said.

Turns out, a man wanted for a felony crime was hiding in the attic.

"They told him to drop the gun and I guess he didn't drop the gun. I guess he fired at them because I heard one shot," Isaacs said.

After that, he said he heard about 12 more shots.

"We have seven officers that discharged their firearms," Capt. Bo Matthews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

The suspect died at the scene, and no officers were injured.

"The officers will be put on paid administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation," Capt. Mathews said.

The suspect was facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge.