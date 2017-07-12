× Love’s is giving away free hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – July 19th is National Hot Dog Day and in celebration, Love’s will be giving away free hot dogs to their customers!

This offer is valid at participating stores nationwide.

To receive a free hot dog, customers will need to access a barcode on the Love’s official Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

The barcodes can only be accessed from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

A list of all Love’s locations can be found here.

Only one coupon can be used per transaction.