Officials: Oklahoma seniors, children to suffer as DHS announces cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Department of Human Services is warning the needy and vulnerable to prepare for service reductions as it tries to tackle a $30 million budget shortfall.

Among the expected reductions are community-based and nutrition programs for seniors, assistance payments for foster homes and adoptions and in-home support for people with developmental disabilities.

The state actually appropriated an additional $18 million for the upcoming fiscal year, but DHS officials say they’re still suffering from years of cuts.

“We’ve taken quite a few hits over the last few years,” said spokeswoman Sheree Powell, noting the agency has cut $80 million over the last two years. “We’re now at the point where we’re really jeopardizing our ability to implement our programs and serve Oklahomans.”

Continued increases in costs have made it difficult for the agency to keep up, despite a recent increase in state funding.

DHS says it’s already reduced its staff by 1,200 positions over the last two years. Now the agency will likely have to slow down hiring and reduce administrative contracts.

Because the agency contracts with private agencies, private sector jobs may also be affected, Powell said. The state may also be forced to close about 15 percent of its regional offices.

“We serve and touch more than a million lives every year,” she said.

For families that foster or adopt children, the cuts work out to a loss of approximately $1 per day per child.

Seniors that receive 20 hours a week of personal care services through the ADvantage program may lose up to five hours a week of assistance with bathing, medication assistance and food preparation.

Adults or children with developmental disabilities living at home may lose up to seven hours per week of services.