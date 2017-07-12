Oklahoma boy loses hand after accident involving firework

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is hoping to raise enough money to purchase a prosthetic hand following a Fourth of July accident.

Family members say 13-year-old Damien Burr was spending time with his dad near a Broken Arrow park when he saw an item on the ground.

He says he picked it up to ask his dad what it was when his dad pulled out a lighter to read the label.

As it turns out, it was a mortar firework and it exploded in his grasp.

FOX 23 reports that doctors were forced to amputate Damien’s left hand.

“I woke up and was hoping it was a dream, you know. It wasn’t a dream,” Burr said.

He says he believes that everything happens for a reason, and hopes to get a bionic hand one day.

His mother created a GoFundMe account to help raise money to pay for medical expenses.