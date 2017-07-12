Oklahoma City Thunder player hilariously mimics teammates

OKLAHOMA CITY – In addition to being a basketball pro, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Alex Abrines is apparently also a pro at impressions.

On Wednesday, Abrines took a shot at three of his teammates.

Channeling his inner Steven Adams, Enes Kanter and Russell Westbrook, he recreated each of their signature moves on the court.

The results were on point.

‘The claw’ is the first to make an appearance.

Abrines also pretends to pull back his hair, like Adams does when his is down.

Who I am?? 😂😂😂😂 Part 1/3 A post shared by Alex (@alexabrines) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

Then, Abrines goes after Kanter but not without being called out.

“Stop stealing my moves bro,” Kanter commented.

Who I am?? 😂😂😂 Part 2/3 A post shared by Alex (@alexabrines) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

Finally is Abrines’ take on the MVP.

Abrines said “too small” in the video and again asked “Wh0 I am?” in the caption, with a zero.

“I know who,” Westbrook replied in the comments.

Wh0 I am?? 😂😂😂 part 3/3 🎥 @tmv2026 A post shared by Alex (@alexabrines) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

The players seem to have taken the – accurate – mocking lightly, which made it all the better.