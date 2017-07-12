Oklahoma man facing federal charges in Air Force recruiting center pipe bomb blast

BIXBY, Okla. – A federal agent says a 28-year-old man has been arrested following a pipe bomb explosion in front of a northeast Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center.

U.S. Deputy Marshal Jeff Johnston told The Associated Press Wednesday that 28-year-old Benjamin Don Roden was arrested Tuesday and is booked in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. Court records indicate he will make an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest report says Roden faces counts of possession of explosive materials and destruction of government property.

Roden hasn’t been formally charged.

According to KJRH, Roden is a former Oklahoma Air National Guard member who was discharged in April from the guard’s 138th fighter wing in Tulsa.

Officials with the 138th say he was a ‘Senior Airman and his job title was Fire Protection.’

It’s unclear whether Roden has a lawyer. Messages left for numbers listed for Roden’s mother and sister were not immediately returned Wednesday.

The bomb was detonated Monday night in front of the recruiting center in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby. The center was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.

FBI agent Jessi Rice said a person of interest in the case had been taken into custody Tuesday at an area apartment complex.