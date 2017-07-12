× Oklahoma man wanted for rape arrested at campground in Missouri

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man wanted for rape has been taken into custody in Missouri.

Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Dale Cole was wanted on two counts of rape, one count of forcible oral sodomy and one count of lewd or incident acts to a child under 16 in Cleveland County.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Cole in January, but he was nowhere to be found.

The U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City received information that Cole was possibly living at a campground near the Arkansas and Missouri border.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Southern Missouri Fugitive Task Force arrested Cole at the Rush Springs Ranch Campground in Jane, Missouri.

He was taken to the McDonald County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.