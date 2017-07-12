Oklahoma woman creates charity to help children who need outfits for special occasions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEEKER, Okla. - About an hour outside of Oklahoma City sits the little town of Meeker. And if you ask around, folks are known to have big hearts, especially Karen Hazelwood.

"I teach inside the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Tecumseh, and our young men needed to dress up in order to graduate. And she outfits our young men in suits and ties so that they have something nice to wear for their senior pictures and or graduation. That has been invaluable to us," said Bridget, who nominated Karen for Pay it 4Ward.

A few years ago, Karen started Fairy Godmothers, a charity for children who need something to wear to special events.

One of her most recent projects was suiting an office of juvenile affairs graduating class of young men where Bridget works directly with the boys.

"Most of our graduates are anywhere from 16 to 19. For a lot of them, it's the first time they've ever put on a suit and tie, and just the look on their face when they're all dressed up, and I shoot senior pictures so that their moms have something to hang on the wall," said Bridget.

And not only a senior picture, but a diploma as well.

"It's just huge. It's a huge impact on their life to have that feeling of being dressed up and of being someone, because most of them if they had not been with the Office of Juvenile Affairs probably would have never earned that high school diploma," Bridget said.

"There are kids that cannot afford this. We hustle all year long. We hustle hard to get the things these kids need," said Karen. "Less than two hours ago we were just discussing it this. So I think God just had, I just don't know what to think. I'm fumbuffled"

Karen plans to use the money to help purchase a storage building for the more than two thousand suits and dresses.

