Paul George Gets Big OKC Welcome

New Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George got a big Oklahoma welcome at a party in downtown OKC on Wednesday, then faced the media at his first news conference as a member of the Thunder.

Several hundred Thunder fans attended a by-invitation only event at the Jones Assembly, where George spoke for a few minute in a question-and-answer session before answering the media's questions.

George was impressed with the Oklahoma welcome and says he already feels like an Oklahoman.

George was traded to OKC from the Indiana Pacers in early July, in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

George spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with Indiana and he's a four-time NBA All-Star.