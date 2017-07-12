× Police identify man found dead outside Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who was found shot to death outside an Oklahoma City apartment complex has been identified.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a homicide in the 5700 block of S.E. 48th at the Chapel Ridge Apartments.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a truck with two bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

“It’s senseless. It’s really senseless,” said a woman named Kisha, who lives in the area. “We should all be able to die of natural causes, not because someone wants us to die. It’s not fair.”

Residents describe the area as quiet and generally peaceful, sitting adjacent to Tinker Air Force Base.

However, a fatal shooting occurred at the same Chapel Ridge apartments in March 2016.

Authorities identified the victim in Tuesday’s shooting as 45-year-old Abdul Hofiz.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.