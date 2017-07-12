Police: Man arrested for walking around Walmart naked

MARICOPA COUNTY – A man in Arizona was arrested after allegedly walking around a Walmart in his birthday suit.

Officials say they received a call about the man walking in the store naked, only wearing glittered makeup and a pair of shoes.

When police arrived, they found 49-year-old Robert Kanoff across the street, still naked.

According to the Arizona Republic, he told police he was dropped off by two people at the store who thought it would be funny for him to go inside with no clothes on. He also admitted that earlier in the day he did take drugs and carried methamphetamine into the store.

Kanoff was charged with indecent exposure, public sexual indecency, and possession of dangerous drugs.