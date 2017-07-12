× Southwest metro officer-involved shooting

Oklahoma City, Okla. — Police are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near Southwest 29th and May.

Officials say they were serving a felony search warrant at the home around 2:30 this morning. They say they were given verbal permission to enter the home.

That’s when shots were fired at the officers. They say seven officers returned fire before leaving the home.

They are now waiting on a search warrant to re-enter the home.

There’s no word on the condition of the suspect at this time.

Our crew at the scene says there is a heavy police presence, including tactical teams, negotiators, the fire department, and EMSA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.