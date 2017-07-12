Watch: Snake slithers onto boat scaring group of friends

CALIFORNIA – A group of friends got quite the scare while boating on the water of Folsom Lake in California.
19-year-old Anthony Baciocco said he and a few friends were out on the water when they noticed a rattlesnake slithering near their boat.
The group of friends took off in the boat after noticing the snake trying to come aboard.
“It was a big rattlesnake and it was being pretty aggressive,” one of the friends told Inside Edition.
After several minutes, they finally lost the snake.
Baciocco said he was not interested in getting back in the water.
“I was done for the day,” he said.