19-year-old Oklahoma man accused of raping 12-year-old

ENID, Okla. – A 19-year-old Oklahoma man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Enid.

On July 6th, officers were called to an Enid home in reference to a rape.

According to the Enid News, a mother told officers that her 12-year-old daughter had recently stayed the night at a home where 19-year-old Austin Barnett lived.

When the girl got home, she reportedly told her mother that Barnett had raped her.

Court documents state that the 12-year-old told her mother that Barnett called the girl into his room where he made her undress.

The 12-year-old girl said Barnett then raped her, despite her asking him to stop.

When offices questioned Barnett about the rape, he allegedly admitted to the crime, Enid News reports.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.

The judge in the case has ordered a competency evaluation be conducted for Barnett.