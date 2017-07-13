7 officers, deceased suspect identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The seven police officers and the deceased suspect involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City have been identified.

Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon at a home near S.W. 22nd and Brookline.

Larry Issacs told NewsChannel 4 that officers asked him if they could go into his mother's rent house to search for the suspect, 33-year-old Dorsey Glenn Taulbee Jr.

Once inside the home, officers encountered Taulbee who allegedly opened fire on the officers.

Officials say that is when the seven police officers returned fire.

Taulbee was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

On Thursday, officials identified the seven officers involved in the deadly shooting as

Sergeant Tyler Head (ten years of service)

Sergeant Harrison Fincham (nine years of service)

Sergeant Chase Ladd (five years of service)

Officer Mohammed Tabiai (five years of service)

Officer Christopher Malley (five years of service)

Officer James Runner (three years of service)

Officer Justin Bailey (three years of service)

The officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave.