Alfredo Angelo Bridal stores closing nationwide; including Oklahoma locations

OKLAHOMA CITY – All Alfred Angelo Bridal stores across the U.S. are closing after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The Oklahoma City location for the bridal store confirmed Thursday would be their last day open.

Employees have been calling customers, telling them to come pick up their purchases by 8 p.m.

NewsChannel 4 is waiting on contact information for customers who may be affected by the closing.

There are more than 60 stores nationwide and the gowns and dresses are sold at more than 1,400 wholesale stores worldwide, according to the Wall Street Journal.

