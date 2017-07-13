× Body discovered in old well believed to be missing Oklahoma man

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies in McCurtain County have located a body believed to be a missing man from Broken Bow.

Authorities say 41-year-old Harold Jones was last seen on June 29 and was reported missing by family members on July 5.

On July 8, officers in Texas made a traffic stop involving a person driving Jones’ missing truck.

The driver told investigators that he bought the truck in Clarksville, Texas.

Following leads in Clarksville, Oklahoma investigators were led to what is presumed to be Jones’ body.

Currently, OSBI special agents, deputies and members of the Broken Bow Fire Department are working to recover the body from an old well north of Idabel.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the OSBI Hotline at 1-800-522-8017.