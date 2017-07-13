× Charges dropped against former McClain County deputy arrested for reckless driving

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – Charges against an off-duty McClain County deputy for reckless driving have been dropped.

According to the arrest affidavit, Grady County Deputy Ryan Lake pulled over former McClain County Deputy Joshua Shaw for reckless driving.

The affidavit states that Shaw was driving 128 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

Sources told NewsChannel 4 that this was not the first interaction Shaw had with a member of the Lake family.

Shaw was arrested on a reckless driving charge and two counts of violating open container laws. As a result, he was let go from the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

However, those charges have since been dismissed.

According to online court records, the charges against Shaw were dismissed on July 10.

The Chickasha Express-Star reports that that Grady County Sheriff’s Office asked District Attorney Jason Hicks to not prosecute Shaw.

At this point, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the arrest.