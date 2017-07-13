× Edmond collecting comments on new bus stops, bringing total to 102

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond residents have until Friday to submit comments on the city’s plan to install more designated bus stops, bringing the total to 102.

The plan, according to Edmond’s public information officer Casey Moore, has been in the making for the past year. Moore tells Newschannel 4, it’s an effort to curb traffic especially in areas he described as “heavily developed”.

“We do hear from residents consistently. Traffic is an issue that we`re always working on here in Edmond,” he says.

CityLink bus stops currently run on fixed routes throughout the city. The free service carried more than 247,000 riders in the last fiscal year.

“Our drivers will go, and they`ll go and pick up and drop off essentially wherever somebody wants along the route,” explains Moore. “We`re going to be moving away from that and actually going towards more of the actual bus stop locations.”

Signs for the new stops are scheduled to go up around early September.

Newschannel 4 spoke to long-time Edmond resident Lee Rucker, who says traffic has been noticeable given the city’s growing population.

“The student population has grown in the last 15 years, you know? So, the town`s busier and traffic…if you`re not planning ahead, you might be late to class,” says Rucker.

According to Moore, the project has been budgeted for 450,000 dollars. Funding goes toward initial design costs and construction, including concrete pads that are compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act (‘ADA’). He says the funding has been possible through local taxpayer and federal dollars.

Comments, questions and/or concerns can be submitted to Public Transit Coordinator Susan Miller via phone 405-359-4694 or email at susan.miller@edmondok.com.