Guthrie police warning residents about possible veteran scam

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Authorities in Logan County are warning residents about a couple who is accused of trying to scam people out of money.

On Thursday, the Guthrie Police Department posted photos of a man and a woman accused of several scams in the Guthrie and Logan County area.

Officials say in the past, the man has posed as a veteran from another state and says he is in need of money to get back home.

However, the license plate on their vehicle is from Oklahoma.

Residents have reported to police that the couple asks for donations in the form of cash or gift cards from Walmart or Love’s.

Investigators say when they were offered a different form of assistance, the male “became irate and belligerent.”

If you see the couple, you are encouraged to call the Guthrie Police Department.