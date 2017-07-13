Keeping kids reading with stories from local children’s book author

OKLAHOMA CITY- Even though the kids are out of school, many parents are struggling to stop the ‘brain drain.’

It’s a great time of year for families to focus on reading for fun, including stories by local authors.

Author Tammi Sauer, of Edmond, stopped by our studio to showcase some of the 29 children’s books she has published.

Her latest book is “Caring for your Lion,” which explores what would happen if they ran out of kittens and you got a lion for pet instead.

You might recognize Sauer from a viral Facebook post featuring a very dedicated bridesmaid.

