Man arrested in connection to death of man found shot to death inside vehicle in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a man who was found shot to death inside a vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 10:50 p.m. on June 20th, police were called to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of S. Sunnyview Dr.

When authorities arrived, they found 35-year-old Shomari Ray Parks, shot to death inside of a vehicle.

Investigators believe Parks was sitting in the car in the parking lot of the complex when he was shot.

Today, authorities announced an arrest in the case.

Terrell Prather was arrested for one count of first-degree murder.

He has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.