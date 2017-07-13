Manhunt underway in Canadian County

CALUMET, Okla. – A police tactical team has been deployed to track down a man who ran from officers during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Just after 11 a.m., a man refused to pull over in a car that was later deemed stolen out of Missouri, according to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office. The driver ditched the car on I-40 near Calumet and took off running.

“The unfortunate thing is we never know why that person is running,” said Canadian County Maj. John Bridges. “So, we pull out the stops to apprehend a suspect and keep these people out here safe just in case he tries to break into a house or steal a vehicle from one of these residents out here.”

The sheriff’s office is warning people to lock their doors and be on the lookout for anyone who appears out of place.

The suspect is a 5’10” man of dark complexion, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Finding him is proving difficult in the rural and rugged area.

“Lots of trees, lots of hills, and terraces and things like that,” Bridges said. “With this heat, we want to have the resources here that we can rotate people in and out as we need to.”