Oklahoma blind man sees again with innovative technology

OKLAHOMA – Matt Holman loves playing with his daughter Charlie, his pride and joy, except, he can’t actually see her.

He’s legally blind from a hereditary disorder called Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy.

“So pretty much my optic nerve just stops working. I have no central vision. I just have peripheral,” Holman said.

But it didn’t take effect until he was an adult.

Matt was a wrestling star at Choctaw High School. Then, he got a wrestling scholarship to Oklahoma State University. He started having blurred vision and thought it may have been a concussion.

“When I went to the trainer he, ‘you know something’s wrong’ so, we went to the doctor and I was already legally blind,” Holman said.

At 20-years-old, it sidelined his wrestling career and life as he knew it.

Now at 38, he may be able to see again thanks to eSight Eyewear, new technology his cousin discovered.

“It was instant. They focused in and immediately I was starting to see clearer,” said Holman.

The glasses use a high definition camera that captures the user’s view. It’s a new technology released just this year by a Canadian based company.

“I like to call us a lifestyle technology company because it’s a pair of glasses that could be used by anyone or works for the majority of those that are visually impaired,” Jeff Fenton, director of marketing for eSight Eyewear, said.

Holman was able to see his daughter for the first time.

“I remember it was the brightest blue I’d ever seen in my life. Her eyes. The way she looked at me. Every parent needs that. I could tell she loved me the way she looked at me,” said Holman.

Insurance doesn’t cover eSight Eyewear. It’s expensive at $10,000 so, Matt turned to the public and raised the money through an eSight crowdfunding page.

He says he can’t wait to live a more normal life.

“First thing, I would love to see my family again. I want to see my friends again and I want to see the people that it’s going to be the first time ever,” he said.

