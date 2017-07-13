× Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says adoption room almost at capacity again

OKLAHOMA CITY – After reaching capacity earlier this month, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare hosted a special adoption event to find loving homes for abandoned pets.

During the event, every adoptable dog and cat from the shelter found a home. In all, 219 pets were adopted that weekend.

However, the emptiness of the shelter didn’t last long.

“The event was a huge success,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “But we still have more than 500 animals in our care, and the adoption room will be full again by this weekend. We will continue to need the community’s support through these busy summer months.”

Animal Welfare is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays and is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St.