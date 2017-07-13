× Oklahoma man arrested for assault after allegedly throwing hot grease on sister

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after he allegedly threw hot grease on his sister.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KJRH, 29-year-old Donald Ray Brown was cooking when his sister began arguing with him.

“He got tired of her and took the hot grease and threw it on his sister,” the report states.

Authorities ultimately arrested Brown on one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Brown’s sister was taken to a nearby hospital for burns.