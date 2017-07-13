Oklahoma woman accused in meticulous murder-for-hire plot released from federal detention

PONCA CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman charged with using the internet to solicit the killing of her ex-husband in Israel has been released from federal detention.

Daneielle Dana Layman, 37, of Ponca City, has been charged by criminal complaint with soliciting someone to murder her former husband with ricin.

According to the complaint, earlier this year, Layman used Craigslist to locate someone interested in a “10 day gig overseas.”

On May 9, officials say Layman met in Ponca City with a person who responded to the Craigslist post.

At the meeting, Layman explained the real reason for the job, which would be located in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The woman showed the person a PowerPoint presentation regarding the logistics of the murder and the identity of the target, taxi driver.

The instructions detailed how to seek out the target for help seeing tourist attractions around Tel Aviv, and to add the ricin to his coffee.

Once the target was dead, the tipster would be paid $4,000 in cash.

The affidavit states that Layman also gave the person a baggie that she claimed contained the ricin to be used in the murder.

Ricin is an extremely hazardous substance derived from castor beans.

After the person who responded to the ad went to the FBI with the information, agents began Layman.

Reports in Israel detailed that Layman was in a custody battle over visitation rights with the target, who is her ex-husband.

On June 30, the FBI executed a search warrant at Layman’s residence in Ponca City.

According to court documents, FBI agents found castor beans in Layman’s kitchen, along with a mortar and pestle with residue that could be remnants of ground castor beans.

According to the affidavit, agents also found instructions on how to make ricin.

Investigators say the taxi driver in Tel Aviv appears to be Layman’s former husband.

Layman was arrested and charged with using the internet to solicit murder.

Earlier this week, Layman was released from federal detention and put on house arrest pending her trial, NewsOK reports.

According to the local news paper, Layman will be allowed to drive her children to and from school, visit her attorney’s office and travel to her OB-GYN. Prosecutors say she is 15 weeks pregnant.

If convicted, she could face 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.