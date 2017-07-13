Oklahoma woman catches snake in Walmart parking lot

ADA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman stopped an unusual customer from causing a panic at a local Walmart store.

“My aunt told me that she saw a snake crawl out of a guy’s truck so I came over there, I guess for moral support,” Megan Pinder told KXII.

While at the Walmart in Ada, Lisa Phillips spotted a bull snake slithering across the hot parking lot.

“I didn’t want to leave it here in the parking lot and it start crawling up someone’s windshield and cause an accident,” Phillips said.

She grabbed the snake by the head, carried it across the parking lot to a grassy area and released it.

“I was really surprised that my aunt just reached down and caught it like it was no big deal,” Pinder said.

Phillips said she didn’t want to see someone kill the snake, which is why she freed it.

“They’re harmless. Yeah, it could bite you but they’re harmless and they eat poisonous snakes, rats, mice, chickens, eggs, but for the most part, a bull snake is your friend,” she said.