Organizers provide information for fans attending Garth Brooks concerts in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many fans of a local country star will be filling Chesapeake Energy Arena this weekend to see him perform.

For the first time in 20 years, Garth Brooks is returning to Oklahoma City with four shows at the arena.

Organizers encourage fans to show up early and allow extra time for security procedures.

The first concert is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, and organizers say Brooks will take the stage at 7 p.m. since there is no opening act.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for that show.

Officials say the second concert is set for 10:30 p.m. on Friday with doors scheduled to open at 10:15 p.m.

However, due to the nature of double headers, doors may open late.

Organizers say fans may enter through all entrances of Chesapeake Energy Arena, and no commercial or flash photography of any kind is permitted.

For Saturday’s concert scheduled for 3 p.m., Brooks is also set to take the stage at 3 p.m. since there is no opening act.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

Fans who have tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert that is scheduled for Saturday will be able to get in the arena at 6:30 p.m. if the doors don’t open late.

Carpooling is strongly encouraged since Reno Ave. will be closed and there is significant road construction throughout the downtown area.

A parking lot map can be found here.

If you are picking up your tickets at the arena, the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The box office will also remain open until after the performance starts on show days. Remember to bring your ID and the credit card used to purchase the tickets.