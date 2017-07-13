× Police: Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting wanted for assault

OKLAHOMA CITY — The seven police officers and the deceased suspect involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City have been identified.

Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were searching for a man wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon at a home near S.W. 22nd and Brookline.

“The officer called me outside and asked me if they had permission to go in to my mom’s rent house,” Larry Isaacs, who lives down the street, told NewsChannel 4.

Hiding inside of the rent home was 31-year-old Dorsey Taulbee, a convicted felon with a long list of priors.

“Mr. Taulbee had a county warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon. Officers received information that Taulbee would be driving a vehicle. We believe this white vehicle was taken during a burglary,” Capt. Bo Matthews, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

Officers spotted that vehicle on a street in the 2900 block of S.W. 23rd and then watched Taulbee enter Isaacs’ parents’ home.

“Officers went up to the residence to arrest Mr.Taulbee. Mr Taublee fired his weapon at the officers,” Capt. Matthews said.

All seven officers fired back. No officers were injured, but Taulbee died at the scene.

According to police, he has quite the track record.

“Our department has arrested him for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, for threats of assault, burglary, larceny and possession of CDS,” Capt. Matthews said.

The officers will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

On Thursday, officials identified the seven officers involved in the deadly shooting.